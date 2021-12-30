Moscow confirms Russia-NATO council meeting to take place on January 12

Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said that Moscow confirms the upcoming January 12 meeting of the Russia-NATO Council and January 13 consultations between Russia and the OSCE.



"As for the discussion of the proposed by us draft international legal documents on security guarantees ... it will take place within the framework of the Russian-American high-level dialogue in Geneva on January 10, and then - at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 in Brussels, and on January 13 in Vienna at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council," Zakharova told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

