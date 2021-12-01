Moscow, Hanoi agree to continue developing cybersecurity cooperation

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow and Hanoi will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, according to a statement following the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam published on the Kremlin's website.



"The parties will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of international cybersecurity in accordance with international law and in the spirit of the Joint Statement of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang on cooperation in the field of international information security, adopted on November 10, 2017," the statement says.

Russia and Vietnam confirm their readiness to deepen interaction in the fuel and energy complex, to create conditions for expanding the work of oil and gas companies of the two countries, it also says. (ANI/Sputnik)

