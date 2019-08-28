Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev
Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev

Moscow has 'no role' to play in India, Pak bilateral issue of Kashmir: Russian envoy

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Reiterating that Kashmir issue is to be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan, Russia on Wednesday said that it has "no role" to play in the matter unless both the South Asian countries ask for the mediation.
Moscow said that during a meeting in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it reiterated that revocation of Article 370 was India's internal matter.
"This is the sovereign decision of the Indian government, it's an internal matter of India. All issues existing between India & Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement & Lahore declaration," said India">Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev, during an event in the capital.
Earlier this month, India had announced its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganise it into two union territories.
Echoing the similar sentiments, Deputy Chief of Russian Embassy in India, Roman Babushkin, informed that during the closed-door event at the UNSC, Russia reiterated that Kashmir is an internal issue of India.
"Russia has no role to play in India-Pakistan dispute unless both ask for mediation. During the closed-door event at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), we reiterated that Kashmir is an internal issue of India," said Babushkin.
Following India's decision, Moscow supported New Delhi on multiple platforms. It even asked Pakistan to engage with India to resolve the issue between the two countries.
Pakistan, with the help of China, even approached the United Nations over the issue.
However, the China-Pakistan axis failed at the UNSC closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members including Russia refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.
China and Pakistan stood isolated as a member after member refused to endorse their position. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:53 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

UK govt to ask Queen to suspend parliament till Oct 14

London [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to ask the Queen to suspend the Parliament till October 14, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:10 IST

23 killed, 13 injured in fire in Mexico's bar

Veracruz [Mexico], August 28 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 people were killed and 13 others have sustained severe injuries following a fire in a bar in Mexico's southern Veracruz State, General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:50 IST

After Rahul snubs Pak over J-K, its minister advises him follow...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): After Rahul Gandhi asked Islamabad to not indulge in New Delhi's internal matter, Pakistan Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry on Tuesday advised the Congress leader to "stand tall" like his great-great-grandfather Motilal Nehru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:46 IST

Removing 370 from Kashmir to have zero international...

Beijing [China], Aug 28 (ANI): India's internal action to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir will have "zero international ramifications" and has "no impact on China", said the country's envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:33 IST

Philippines: 2 killed after ferry catches fire

Mindanao [Philippines], Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people were killed after a ferry carrying more than 100 passengers caught fire in the southern island of Mindanao, on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:38 IST

After Pak govt's demand, Facebook blocks 31 accounts for...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Facebook has blocked at least 31 accounts which were reportedly involved in spreading "propaganda" against polio vaccination in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:36 IST

India appoints Pavan Kapoor as ambassador to UAE

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India on Wednesday appointed Pavan Kapoor as its next Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:34 IST

As Imran Khan completes one year in power, Pak's fiscal deficit...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): The annual fiscal deficit of Pakistan rose to the highest in the last three decades at 8.9 per cent for the financial year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:58 IST

Pakistan: Karachi airspace partially shut till Aug 31

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31, reported Dunya News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): About 3,000 individuals related to the banned terrorist group ISIS remain in Syria, said Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:40 IST

Trump administration to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement,...

Washington [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.

Read More
iocl