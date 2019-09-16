Representative image
Moscow, New Delhi in talks over S-400 missiles' production in India: Russia's Rostec CEO

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 04:22 IST

Moscow [Russia], Sept 16 (ANI): Moscow is holding talks with New Delhi on starting the production of S-400 Air Defense Systems in India, said Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation on Sunday.
"Yes, we are discussing the localization [of S-400 production] with India as well," Chemezov told the RBK broadcaster, adding that India has already acquired the license for the production of a lot of technology, such as the Su-30 fighter jet and the T-90 tank, reported Sputnik.
"We have developed the BrahMos missiles together with them [India], on their territory, together with their scientists," Chemezov pointed out.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.
New Delhi had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2018, last year, which Washington had indicated may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on last week had said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.
"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1. (ANI)

