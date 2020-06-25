Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Moscow [Russia], June 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmar's Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmar's Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow," RMO tweeted.

On Wednesday, Singh attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

A majestic tri-service contingent of the Indian military marched at Victory day parade at Red Square Moscow as Russia marks 75th anniversary of the victory day.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Sigh had a 'productive' meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Ivanovic Borisov during which they reviewed defence relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

