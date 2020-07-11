Moscow records 29 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 Hours

Moscow [Russia], July 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian capital has recorded 29 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative death toll to 4,116, Moscow's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Twenty-nine patients died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and all of them had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response center said in a statement.

On Thursday, the response center reported 28 new fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

