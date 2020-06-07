Moscow reports 55 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], June 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow has recorded 55 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

"Another 55 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the statement said.

The update brings the Russian capital's death toll to 2,919. Russia has recorded more than 458,000 cases, including 5,725 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

