Moscow's coronavirus deaths rise to 4,398

Moscow [Russia], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Nine more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the Russian city's toll to 4,398, the COVID-19 response centre said on Saturday (local time).

"Nine patients died in Moscow. All of them were confirmed to have pneumonia and had tested positive for coronavirus," the health authority said in a statement.

The city reported 14 new virus-related deaths the day before.

Russia is the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, with over 800,000 testings positive. (Sputnik/ANI)

