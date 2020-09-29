Moscow's COVID-19 death toll reaches 5,203

Moscow [Russia], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the coronavirus in the Russian capital city of Moscow has reached 5,203, with 23 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, Russia's COVID-19 response center said in an update on Monday.



This is the first time deaths have exceeded 20 per day since July.

"In Moscow, 23 patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said.

On Sunday, 16 people died in Moscow due to coronavirus-related complications. (ANI/Sputnik)

