Moscow's COVID-19 death toll rises by 32 to 5,314

Moscow [Russia], October 3



"Another 32 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

This figure is the highest single-day death toll since July 13, when 37 people succumbed to COVID-19.

In the previous day, 28 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.


