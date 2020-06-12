Moscow [Russia], June 12 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow has registered 49 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,187, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.
"Another 49 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.
It is the lowest one-day figure since May 25, when 41 deaths were registered.
In the previous day, 53 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (Sputnik/ANI)
Moscow's toll from COVID-19 rises to 3,187
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:27 IST
Moscow [Russia], June 12 (Sputnik/ANI): Moscow has registered 49 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,187, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.