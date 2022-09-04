Mosque attack in Afghanistan's Herat sparks strong reaction

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 4 (ANI): The suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Herat, which caused the death of twenty persons, has sparked strong reactions from across the globe.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West, UNAMA and the foreign ministries of Iran and Pakistan all denounced the incident and called for an end to the deadly attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

The US Special envoy for Afghanistan extended his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives or were hurt in the Herat Guzargah Mosque explosion. He also condemned the act of terrorism.

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry also condemned the suicide bombing.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on Guzargah Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan on Friday 02 September 2022 in which many precious lives of innocent people have been lost with several injuries. The Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the early recovery of those injured," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan reads.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that his country would stand by Afghanistan and its people in their fight against the heinous phenomenon of extremism, violence and terrorism, according to Tolo News.

"The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed concern over continued terror attacks in Afghanistan and stressed that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed people in their fight against the heinous phenomenon of extremism, violence and terrorism," Iran's foreign ministry's statement reads.



"There are some extremist fighting groups in Afghanistan that do not provide their opponents the right to life, and aim to eliminate their opponents from the scene of life in any conceivable way," said Sayed Javad Sajadi, a political analyst.

Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's Herat.

"UNAMA condemns today's attack on a mosque in #Herat, which has resulted in dozens of casualties, among them some children. Continued attacks on Afghans going about their daily lives, including attending places of worship, must stop," tweeted UNAMA.

At least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, Afghan media reported.

Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat was bombed at around 12:40 pm (local time), Khamaa Press reported, citing authorities run by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Mawlawi Mujib Rahman Ansari, the cleric who led the prayers, was killed in what he described as a cowardly attack carried out by the "enemies of religion."

Mujahid said the Taliban would punish those responsible for the explosion. He did not blame any particular group but the Taliban have been fighting the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group, which has been targeting religious gatherings and patrols. The Khama Press reported that the slain cleric was a hardliner who advocated for beheading rebels, stoning adulterers and chopping off the hands of thieves. Mujahid praised him as a courageous religious scholar. (ANI)

