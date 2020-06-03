Mosque Blast in Kabul kills 2, including an imam

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 3 (ANI): A blast at Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque killed two people and injured eight others, the country's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Tuesday.

The explosion happened at around 7:30 Kabul time, TOLOnews reported.

The explosives were placed in the mosque, the Interior Affairs said, adding that the imam, Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, was also killed in the blast.

Afghanistan Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi in a tweet condemned the attack.

"The AFG government strongly condemns the heinous attack on a mosque in Kabul. Today's attack on a mosque reveals the brutality and inhumanity of those who purposefully perpetrate violence against our Ulema and innocent people. Condolences to the victims and their families," Sediqqi tweeted. (ANI)

