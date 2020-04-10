Mosque-goers assault woman cop in Karachi for imposing coronavirus lockdown

Karachi [Pakistan] April 10 (ANI): Sharafat Khan, a woman police officer, was assaulted here by a group of mosque-goers when she tried to enforce the government's ban to visit Masjids and congregate for Friday prayers during COVID-19 outbreak.

She has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) in Pirabad area of Karachi.

A video is going vira where she is seen enforcing restrictions outside the mosque and the crowd of men mishandling the woman cop.

"Make their video. I have been attacked. They have broken my spectacles," she is seen and heard pleading.

She was also seen asking her policemen colleagues why they are late in reaching the spot.

The people in Karachi continue to violate Section 144 and not following the ban of congregational prayers.

Former Member of Parliament Bushra Gohar tweeted, "Strongly condemn the attack on Inspector Sharafat SHO Pirabad, Karachi. Legal action should be taken against the goons who attacked her. Salute her courage. BG #Covid_19 #StayHome".

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 4,601 with more than 280 fresh infections while the death toll reached 66, the health officials said on Friday. (ANI)

