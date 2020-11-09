Mother, daughter sexually assaulted in Pakistan's Faisalabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): In another incident of growing lawlessness in Pakistan, police has after a delay of 15 days lodged a case against two suspects on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and her daughter at gunpoint in Faisalabad's Sadar Jaranwala area.

According to the police report, the woman, aged 60, and her 37-year-old daughter were on their way on a donkey cart when two men on a motorcycle stopped them and took them to a nearby sugarcane field at gunpoint, reported The News.

The men took turns to sexually assault the mother and daughter, before fleeing, the report said.



According to The News, the victims had identified one of the suspects at a nearby village and reported him to the police.

However, a case was registered only 15 days later after the family of the victims protested.

According to police, the medical tests of both women have been conducted while an investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

