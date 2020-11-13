Mother, minor daughter gang-raped in Pakistan's Kashmore

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): In another incident of lawlessness in Pakistan, police confirmed that a woman and her minor daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a gang on Tuesday after being called on the offer of a job in Kashmore.

According to reports, the victim was called in from Karachi for a job but when she reached there with her four-year-old daughter, the assaulters allegedly gang-raped both persons, and left them there for dead, reported ARY News.

Station House Officer of Kashmore Akbar Channa said the victim was called in on a job offer as the alleged gang had proposed about Rs 40,000 to her for work.



Senior Superintendent of Police in Kashmore Amjad Sheikh said that two suspects have been detained for involvement in the gang-rape case.

He said police conducted a raid to hunt down the suspects who have previously been associated with such sexual crimes

According to ARY News, sources have said that the victim duo was first gang-raped and then sold off to some buyer where the police recovered them in a sensitive state.

The victims were in a delicate health state and have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Hospital sources have claimed that the minor daughter sustained physical injuries and is fighting a deteriorating health condition while doctors are attempting to save her. (ANI)

