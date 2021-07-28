Mother, son killed in Islamabad flood following cloudburst

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): A mother and her son were killed in Islamabad on Wednesday as several areas of the capital experienced urban flooding after a cloudburst caused heavy rainfall.

Footage circulating on social media showed flood water sweeping away cars in the Pakistani capital, Dawn reported.



Deputy Commissioner Islamabad attributed the flash flood to a cloudburst and urged the public to "cooperate and restrict unnecessary movements".

The deputy commissioner further said the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened as he appealed to the public to stay away from the riverbanks of the Korang and Soan rivers.

Pakistan Army troops have been deployed in Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military's help following incessant rains that triggered a high flood in Nullah Lai. (ANI)

