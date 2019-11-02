Union Minister Prahlad Patel and German minister Monika Grutters in New Delhi on Friday.
Union Minister Prahlad Patel and German minister Monika Grutters in New Delhi on Friday.

MoU on cooperation between museums of India, Germany signed

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel held talks with a German delegation led by Monika Grutters, Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media in Delhi on Friday.
During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding cooperation between select museums of India and Germany was signed.
The MoU includes cooperation between the National Museum Delhi, the National Gallery of Modern Art Delhi, the Indian Museum Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation Stauffenbergstr, Berlin and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss, Berlin, according to an official statement.
The aim of the agreement is to research archaeological ethnological and art historical objects and their historical and contemporary sources within the framework of material culture studies.
"This will include intangible cultural heritage, restoration and conservation studies and education work. The basis for cooperation is the collections and expertise of the participating institutions," the statement said.
During the meeting, Patel said that culture plays an important role in the development of a country.
India and Germany have a long tradition of academic and cultural exchange. Along with this MoU, the possibilities will be explored to translate classics belonging to both countries into German and Indian languages.
"For example, Sanskrit classics like Sannayasa Upanisads and Yatidharma Prakasha can be translated into German. Similarly, one of the following three German classics can be translated either into Hindi or Sanskrit: Die Blechtrommel by Gunter Grass, Buddenbrooks by Thomas Mann and the Trial by Franz Kafka," the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:45 IST

Over 1600 Australian university students to undertake study,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Australian government has announced that 1,607 university students from the country will undertake study and work-based experiences in India as part of the '2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:13 IST

US diplomat to participate in session of 'Quad' consultations in Bangkok

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells is expected to participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan "Quad" consultations and hold bilaterals with world leaders on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Busi

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:54 IST

London court extends Altaf Hussain's bail in 2016 hate speech case

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): A London court on Friday extended the bail of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a 2016 hate speech case where he had allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their hands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:35 IST

PM Modi gifts Ladakhi woollen khadi stole, Ratnam pen to Angela Merkel

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently in India, an exquisite handloom woollen khadi stole from Ladakh and a Ratnam pen.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:17 IST

PM Modi to embark on 3-day Thailand visit today for ASEAN-related summits

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday embark on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:18 IST

Pak failed to 'significantly limit' funding, recruitment by LeT,...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan has failed to "significantly limit" major terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from funding, recruiting and training their fighters on its soil and has allowed candidates "overtly" affiliated with their front organisations to c

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Post-Easter Sunday attacks, Sri Lanka giving concessions on air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Sri Lanka recovers from the deadly Easter Sunday attacks that took place in April this year, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando on Friday stressed that the government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector such as giving concessions on air ti

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

India, Germany to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday underlined their determination to enhance bilateral trade investment and agreed to deepen efforts to resume the stalled negotiations between European Union and New Delhi on the free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:34 IST

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:21 IST

Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:03 IST

Time to send Imran Khan's govt packing, says Shehbaz Sharif at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led central government, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the time has come to send the "fake" government packing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla praises PM Modi for improving 'ease of...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government for facilitating 'ease of doing business' in India.

Read More
iocl