MoU signed between disaster management authorities of India, Maldives

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been approved by the Union Cabinet on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management between the National Disaster Management Authority of India and Maldives.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ex-post facto approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 2, 2022 between the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of India and the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, a press release said.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Maldives will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

The Parties will extend mutual support on the request of one Party in the time of large-scale disaster incident occurring within its territory, in the field of emergency relief, response, humanitarian assistance. They will exchange information and share experiences and best practices in disaster response, mitigation, planning and preparedness.

Moreover, both the authorities will share satellite remote sensing data and expertise in space technology base applications for effective disaster mitigation, including the exchange of information on the disaster on prevention and risk assessment.



An official release said the parties will extend cooperation in the field of advanced information technology, early warning systems, remote sensing, satellite communication & navigation services. To consider training and capacity-building programme for sectoral mainstreaming in disaster risk reduction, the parties will provide opportunities to train senior officials and rescue personnel in emergency management service in the short and long-term training.

They will exchange information about the domestic and international exhibitions as well as exercises to be held in both countries and also cooperate in areas such as research, knowledge exchange, faculty support programmes, documentation in the areas of disaster risk reduction and academic programmes in disaster resilience & climate change adaptation.

Both will determine further cooperation in other activities related to disaster management. The Parties may exchange Tsunami Advisories, Storm Surge, High Wave Alert, Multi-Hazard vulnerability information and multi-hazard risk assessment due to the oceanogenic disasters along their coastal zones.

The Parties may exchange information about Numerical weather Prediction (NWP) products and Extended Range Forecast (ERF) and may exchange information including the provision of access by the Indian side to the Real-Time Analysis of Products and Information Dissemination (RAPID) for visualization of Indian Weather Satellite Data as well as providing training on NWP and Satellite Meteorology by IMD.

Furthermore, they will initiate an annual disaster management exercise that will be held in the different geographic settings of both nations. (ANI)



