MoU signed to promote Buddhist learning, practice

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 15 (ANI): New Delhi-based International Buddhist Confederation and Mongolia's Ganden Tegchenling Monastery signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote national and international cooperation in the field of Buddhist learning, practice, pilgrimage and wisdom.

The MoU was signed at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery when the Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha from India are displayed to the public.

The pact was signed by IBC, Deputy Secretary-General Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rimpoche and Da Lama Byambajav Khunkhur of Ganden Tegchenling Monastery. According to the agreement, joint research projects and activities promote the tangible and intangible Buddhist heritage in all parts of Asia but with particular reference to India and Mongolia.

The agreement further reads that IBC and Ganden Tegchenling Monastery will work in fostering and engaging in interfaith dialogue exchanges, collaboration and understanding. They will also work towards facilitating constant dialogue between Buddhism and modern sciences.

The agreement says that both parties will work towards the identification, conservation and preservation of Buddhist practices, traditions and Buddhist heritage sites and relics worldwide and exploring Buddhist cultural assets.

After signing the agreement, Da Lama Byambajav Khunkhur, while referring to MoU, said that this is an important step. He further said that this pact will help in "propagating the Buddha Dharma in the world on a larger scale."

Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rimpoche, Deputy Secretary-General of IBC said that Ganden Tegchenling Monastery is part of our organisation. "We had brought the Lord buddha Relics to Mongolia under an Indian government initiative," he added.

Earlier in the day, the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, along with an Indian delegation, headed by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, paid obeisance to Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery.

The four Kapilavastu relics from India brought to the Mongolian capital in a special flight have been put on display for 11-days in a gesture to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries. (ANI)