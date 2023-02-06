MoUs signed with Tajikistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise in field of auditing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) GC Murmu on Monday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with audit institutions of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing, according to an official statement.

The MoUs signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Supreme Audit Institutions (SCO SAI) Leaders' meeting in Lucknow, will provide a platform for the exchange of auditing professionals and technical teams, collaboration in training programs, and mutual assistance in conducting audits, it said.

The agreements are a step forward in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of the three nations, the statement.



Murmu stated that the SAIs commit to cooperate within their areas of competence to enhance and improve their respective external audit practices. This cooperation will encompass the exchange of experience in methodologies and procedures, joint efforts in professional training and personnel development, sharing of information and best practices through workshops, conferences, and technical meetings.

The MoU with SAI Tajikistan was signed with the Chairman, Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan, Karakhon Chillazoda. The MoU will develop and strengthen the respective institution's professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of audit. Both SAIs also agreed to explore means of capacity development, support and cooperation on areas that are mutually beneficial.

CAG Murmu said this Mou was a reaffirmation of the values and goals that the two institutions have shared over a long period and a cementing of the ties that already exist between the two nations.

The MoU with Kazakhstan was signed with the Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Natalya Godunova.

The SCO SAI Leaders Summit is being held in India from February 6 to February 8, and is being attended by the heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. (ANI)

