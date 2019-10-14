Move on Kashmir India's internal matter, always in favour of New Delhi on any action: Syrian Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.

"Any government has the right to do whatever it likes on its land to protect its people. Any government has the right to find the best way to protect its people. It (the move on Kashmir) is an internal issue. We are always in favour of India on any action," Abbas told ANI.

New Delhi has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its internal matter -- a stance which has been supported by many countries across the world, including the SAARC nations.

The envoy welcomed New Delhi's position on the military offense by Turkey in north-east Syria and said that his country looks forward to enhancing the relations with India "which has a strong voice in the international arena under a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The Syrian government and the people of my country highly appreciate the India government's stand on the matter," said Abbas.

On October 10, India had expressed deep concerns over the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying that Ankara's actions can undermine "stability in the region" and has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress.

"We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

India had also called upon Turkey to exercise restraint, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and urged for the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion.

Turkey on October 9 began its military operation in north-east Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area. The move came days after the US announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), without American military support. (ANI)

