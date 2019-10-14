Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas speaking to ANI on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas speaking to ANI on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Move on Kashmir India's internal matter, always in favour of New Delhi on any action: Syrian Ambassador

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.
"Any government has the right to do whatever it likes on its land to protect its people. Any government has the right to find the best way to protect its people. It (the move on Kashmir) is an internal issue. We are always in favour of India on any action," Abbas told ANI.
New Delhi has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its internal matter -- a stance which has been supported by many countries across the world, including the SAARC nations.
The envoy welcomed New Delhi's position on the military offense by Turkey in north-east Syria and said that his country looks forward to enhancing the relations with India "which has a strong voice in the international arena under a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
"The Syrian government and the people of my country highly appreciate the India government's stand on the matter," said Abbas.
On October 10, India had expressed deep concerns over the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying that Ankara's actions can undermine "stability in the region" and has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress.
"We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.
India had also called upon Turkey to exercise restraint, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and urged for the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion.
Turkey on October 9 began its military operation in north-east Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area. The move came days after the US announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), without American military support. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour...

London [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): British Indian Organisations on Monday wrote a joint letter to UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, criticising a controversial emergency motion on Kashmir while stressing that it seeks to interfere in the "internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Indian entry to Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An Indian entry to the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 has bagged a golden award in the outdoor garden category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:33 IST

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:19 IST

Indian-origin Prof Abhijit Banerjee, 2 others get Nobel Prize in...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 14 (ANI): Indian-born economist Abhijit Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US' Michael Kremer on Monday were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Rising China posses challenge to India, Indo Pacific region: US envoy

New Delhi [India], Oct14 (ANI): The rise of China as a global power poses a challenge to India and the Indo-Pacific region, said US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:53 IST

WTO formally authorises US request to impose trade sanctions on EU

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday formally authorized the United States to impose up to USD 7.5 billion worth of trade sanctions on the European Union (EU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:50 IST

Russia-US-China consultations on Afghanistan may be held by October-end

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:29 IST

Spain's Supreme Court sentences Catalan politicians up to 13...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced several Catalan politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:05 IST

South Korean Justice Minister resigns amid corruption probe

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned on Monday -- slightly over a month after his appointment -- amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media and critics...

Washington [US], Oct 14 (ANI): A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:51 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive in Pakistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for their first visit to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:47 IST

Death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan rises to 47

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Local media on Monday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 47.

Read More
iocl