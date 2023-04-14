MQM leader Altaf Hussain asks Pakistanis worldwide to become 'Judge' against state discrimination

London [UK], April 14 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain on Thursday asked Pakistanis worldwide to become the 'judge' in his case against state discrimination and the bullying tactic of the establishment.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is a secular political party in Pakistan that was founded by Altaf Hussain in 1984.

Raised the question about Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif not visiting Pakistan, despite receiving a diplomatic passport during his stay in London, Hussain said, "Who is impeding the smooth return of his elder brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan despite that he is the chief executive of the country?"

Hussain also critically questioned one of the sitting judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa, who has the reputation of being a courageous judge. He said that on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, the judge said he derived his courage and strength from God and Constitution but the fact is that the "military dictators had distorted, breached, suspended and discarded the very book of the constitution he referred to as one of his inspirations for courage and power'.

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi imposed an embargo on Altaf Hussain. The embargo was only for 6 months. "The embargo restricted Pakistan's mainstream media and newspapers to carry, broadcasting or publish any of my statements, photos or speeches since September 2015," he claimed.

"However, the unconstitutional embargo has exceeded the 6-month dozens of times and the embargo has entered the year 2023. Alas!" he added.

In a question to Justice Issa, Hussain asked, "Do you feel this unlawful embargo is in line with the universal declaration on freedom of expression and personal and collective basic human rights?"

"This embargo has deprived my millions of followers, a whole of Muhajir nation and myself of the basic legal, constitutional and human rights, he commented. Astonishingly, Justice Issa declared such a dreadfully mutilated, helpless and disrespected constitution as a protected and sacred book. What a pity!" he added.

This comment came on the heels the Sindh High Court on Wednesday dismissing a petition seeking the removal of a ban on media coverage of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder, Dawn reported.

After hearing the parties concerned, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh turned down the petition as the petitioner remained unable to satisfy the bench about the maintainability of his petition.

Petitioner Mohammad Aftabuddin Baqai contended that the party founder had not been convicted on the ground of hate speech in the United Kingdom as well as in Pakistan and sought a directive for the respondents to remove the ban on the broadcast of his speeches and statements, according to Dawn. (ANI)