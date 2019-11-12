Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 11 (ANI): Diplomat Muhammad Imran is the country's new High Commissioner to India. He will replace current envoy Syed Muazzem Ali.

Imran currently serves as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He is a career diplomat belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, Dhaka Tribune reported citing BSS.

Imran has also served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Uzbekistan. He has worked in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin, and Ottawa as well as Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. (ANI)

