"Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai": South Korean Foreign Minister to Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday expressed his gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for extending a warm welcome during his India visit.

"Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai," the South Korean Foreign Minister said after Jaishankar on Friday welcomed him to India.

Park Jin during a meeting with Jaishankar said: "India has been playing an increasingly pivotal role in the international arena and is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20 this year".

"India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with its recent Oscar wins and I must say the "Naatu Naatu" song and dance has captivated the world," he added.

Park further said that Korea and India share so much in common and are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers. "We are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Park said.

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on Friday held discussions on taking forward India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to welcome @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.



"Our discussions today will take forward our Special Strategic Partnership," he further wrote.

Park Jin on Friday also met the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"FM of the Republic of Korea @FMParkJin called on Hon'ble @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today," the Indian Vice President tweeted on Friday.

"Highlighting 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the leaders discussed the significance of cultural & people-to-people ties in strengthening - Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park on Friday said South Korea would like to upgrade its existing successful partnership with India and focus on trade, investment and supply chain stabilization in manufacturing sector and also critical minerals.

Park said he will be holding a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to further promote India-South Korea partnership.

"Commemorating half a century of our diplomatic relationship, we would like to upgrade our existing successful partnership with India. So, I'm going to meet with my counterpart S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of India to discuss our efforts, joint efforts to promote our partnership and to explore possibilities in deepening and widening our cooperation," the South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister told ANI.

Park Jin is currently on a two-day official visit to India starting Friday. His visit to India comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. (ANI)

