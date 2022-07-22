Muktijoddha Manch protests against distortion of Bangladeshi flag by Pak High Commission in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 (ANI): The organisation of liberation war fighters - Muktijoddha Manch of Bangladesh - on Friday launched a protest against the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka for posting a distorted image of the Bangladeshi flag on its official Facebook page.

Pakistan High Commission published a distorted flag that adds moon and crescent to the original Red and Green flag of Bangladesh. As soon as the picture went viral on social media, it created an outrage among Bangladeshi nationals.

"Muktijoddha Manch demanded exemplary punishment for the act of desecration of the national flag," an official statement said.

"The flag was earned by the sacrifice of millions of Bangladeshi people. If strict action is not taken immediately against the Pakistan High Commission, the organisation will launch a nationwide movement," the statement added.

The Muktijoddha Manch also demanded prosecution of the Pakistan Army at the International Criminal Court for carrying out genocide in then East Pakistan, killing more than 3 million people in the country.



Accusing Pakistan of constantly working against the ideals and spirit of the Liberation War of 1971, Muktijoddha Manch demanded an apology from Pakistan for atrocities committed during the liberation war of Bangladesh against its people.

Earlier, in May, the organisation held a protest in front of the National Museum in Shahbag against the Pakistan High Commission for allegedly sending agents in the guise of a media delegation to Bangladesh.

Muktijoddha Manch members including Muktijoddha Ruhul Amin accused Pakistan of sending the Jama'at-e-Islami (JeI)-ICS Islami Chhatra Shibir agents in the name of a media delegation to Pakistan.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to the Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladeshi liberation forces with Indian support.

Muktijuddho Manch is a platform of descendants of freedom fighters comprised of mostly Chhatra League members. (ANI)

