Multiple blasts hit Bangkok, 2 injured

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:57 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI) At least two people have suffered injuries in apparent multiple bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday morning, police said.
One bomb detonated on a sidewalk in an alley in Rama IX area, injuring two. The injured were rushed to a hospital, reported Xinhua.
Along with that two more explosives exploded outside the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana area on Bangkok's northern outskirts.
Another explosive went off near a BTS elevated railway's Chong Nonsi station in Sathorn area.
An investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:42 IST

JeM: Follow the money

Bahawalpur [Pakistan], Aug 02 (ANI): A few weeks ago President Donald Trump, with no sarcasm intended, tweeted about the so-called 'arrest' of Mohammed Hafeez Saeed in Pakistan "after a 10-year search". The tweet, coming days before the visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, appeared

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:17 IST

Discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: Jaishankar after Trump...

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to act as a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve Kashmir issue and reiterated that it is a bilateral issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:10 IST

Bangkok: Jaishankar meets Vietnam, Timor Lester FMs

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Bing Minh on the sidelines of ASEAN-related multilateral meetings here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:39 IST

Up to India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue : Trump again...

Washington [US], Aug 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday has reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but said this time that it is up to New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on mediation and that he is ready to assist if both the neighbouring countrie

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:41 IST

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war, US officials have said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:15 IST

4 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 2 (ANI): Four Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:49 IST

North Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 2 (ANI): North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korean military said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:08 IST

India expresses grave concern over US military aid to Pak

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 : India has expressed grave concern over the recent US military assistance to Pakistan, and has taken up the matter with the Trump Administration, the MEA said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:53 IST

Yemen: Death toll in twin attacks rises to 49

Aden [Yemen], Aug 2 (ANI): The death toll in the twin attacks targetting Yemeni military forces in country's southern province of Aden on Thursday has risen to 49, Interior Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:43 IST

6.8 magnitude quake rattles Chile

Santiago [Chile], Aug 2 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of central Chile on Thursday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:21 IST

626 families in Sri Lanka handed over houses built by Tata

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 2 (ANI): As many as 626 families and 114 shop owners in Sri Lanka on Thursday were handed over well-built houses and commercial spaces constructed by Indian real estate company Tata Housing under the Slave Island Redevelopment Project.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 01:48 IST

President Kovind arrives in Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guinea on Thursday on the third leg of his three-nation tour to the West African region.

Read More
