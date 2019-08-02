Multiple blasts hit Bangkok, 2 injured

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI) At least two people have suffered injuries in apparent multiple bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday morning, police said.

One bomb detonated on a sidewalk in an alley in Rama IX area, injuring two. The injured were rushed to a hospital, reported Xinhua.

Along with that two more explosives exploded outside the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana area on Bangkok's northern outskirts.

Another explosive went off near a BTS elevated railway's Chong Nonsi station in Sathorn area.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

