Multiple explosions heard in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Stepanakert [Nagorno Karabakh], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Several explosion">explosions were heard on Sunday in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway republic of Nagorno Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



From 5:30 to 7:00 GMT, multiple explosion">explosions were heard in the city. The air-raid siren was turned on for a short time. There is no information on damage within the city limits.

Judging by the sound of the explosion">explosions, the air defence could be responsible, according to the correspondent. (ANI/Sputnik)

