Multiple gunshots from North Korea hit South Korean guard post, no casualty

Seoul [South Korea], May 3 (ANI): Multiple gunshots fired from North Korea hit a South Koren military guard post inside the demilitarized zone on Sunday, reported South Korean's state media.

No casualties or damage to South Korean facilities were reported, said Yonhap News Agency quoting the statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The gunshots hit the guard unit in the central border town of Cheorwon at around 7:41 a.m. No casualties or damage to South Korean facilities were reported.

Following the incident, the military issued broadcast warnings and fired back twice

"We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement.

The demilitarized zone is also known as DMZ is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula which was established to serve as a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea.

The incident took place a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence. (ANI)

