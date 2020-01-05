Multiple rockets launched in Baghdad's Al-Jadiriya, Balad Airbase

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 5 (ANI): Multiple rockets were launched in Baghdad's Al-Jadiriya area and outside Balad Airbase here on Sunday, informed Iraqi Army official.

Only days after Iran's IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US targeted airstrike, Bagdad's Green Zone area was also hit by a rocket with no reports of human casualties, reported CNN.

This attack comes at a backdrop when thousands of mourners on Saturday joined in the formal funeral procession for Soleimani, who was killed a day before near Baghdad's international airport in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Top Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, along with six others were also killed in the US attack.

The attack came just days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, in response to the air attacks against Kataib Hezbollah- a member of the umbrella organisation that operates in Iraq and Syria.

Iran is also observing three days of national mourning in honour of Soleimani who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has promised to exact "harsh revenge" for the targeted killing. (ANI)

