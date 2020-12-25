Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 15 years for terror financing

Lahore [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief, Hafiz Saeed was on Friday sentenced to 15 years and six months imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), reported Express Tribune.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind was convicted on the charges of terror-financing for managing the assets of a proscribed organisation, and help in raising the funds.



The ATC also forfeited property possessed by Saeed, besides imposing a fine of Rs 110,000 on him. According to the details released by the proscribed outfit, those convicted would also have to pay a fine of Rs 200,000 each, reported Express Tribune.

ATC also handed down punishments to Hafiz Abdul Salam, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf and Yahya Mujahid to 15 years and six-month imprisonment, whereas six-month imprisonment was handed down to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, it reported.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of a proscribed organisation and helped raise funds. Earlier on November 19, ATC had convicted Hafiz Saeed and three others in two separate terror-financing cases, reported Express Tribune. (ANI)

