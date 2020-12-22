Muraleedharan, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs hold talks on bilateral issues

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday held talks with Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matusic and discussed bilateral and multilateral issues.



The two leaders also held discussion through video conference on "shared views on Indo-Pacific"

Muraleedharan said he looked forward to mark the 30th anniversary of India-Croatia diplomatic relations in a befitting manner.

"Had a productive discussion with Croatian State Secy HE FrancoMatusic @MVEP_hr on bilateral, multilateral issues and our shared views on IndoPacific. Look forward to mark 30th Anniv of our diplomatic relations in a befitting manner," he said. (ANI)

