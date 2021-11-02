Muraleedharan meets Gambia Foreign Minister, discusses development partnership, trade, investment

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said he met with Dr Mamadou Tangara, Foreign Minister of The Gambia and discussed wide-ranging matters including development partnership, capacity building, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.



"Had extensive and fruitful discussions with Foreign Minister, H.E. Dr Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia. Discussed wide-ranging matters including development partnership, capacity building, trade, investment & people-to-people ties. The relationship is poised to strengthen further," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Earlier in the month of July, India and Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries personnel administration and governance reforms. (ANI)

