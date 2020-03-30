Muscle Monster is Japan's famous spot for adventure lovers

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 30 (ANI): A thrilling climbing attraction called Muscle Monster, built high on the mountain overlooking Sagami Lake, tests visitor's physical and athletic skill, as well as challenges their fear of heights.

It is only two hours away from Tokyo, and one of many attractions of the Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest.

A Pleasure Forest Staff member said, "This 91 meters structure consists of three main attractions, the athletic obstacle course, the observation deck and the giant swing."

The staff member added, "The obstacle course starts with a 15-minute training session, with careful instructions on how to handle the equipment properly and safely. They also have instructions in English to help foreign tourists."

"The course is very safe. Everyone wears a harness with two safety cords that have magnetic clamps attached to the belt. This clamps clip onto the wire. There are two clamps and you are able to be unattach only one at a time when walking on the rope to keep safety."

The obstacle course has many unique challenges for people to try, ranging from a bicycle, a bird swing and suspended table.

These challenges will test people's mental and physical strength, but when challengers complete it they ring the finishing bell.

A tourist said, "It's a very beautiful scene that we never see in Hong Kong. There is lot of nature, you can see mountains and lakes, and there is no pollution. It is great. This obstacle course has a spectacular outlook during the whole challenge. However, if you wish to have a look at the view without doing the obstacle course there is also an observation deck to enjoy the beautiful scenery."

There is also Tarzan Mania and Picasso Egg, which are smaller obstacle courses. They are for kids and adults who fear heights.

Another visitor said, "Today I had a lot of fun. I haven't done anything like this in many years. Seeing something like this is not common, so it's great even for adults to enjoy."

Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest is a great place for everyone to enjoy nature's beauty near Mount Fuji. (ANI)

