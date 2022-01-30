Muslim Brotherhood targeted India, launched campaign to damage image: Report

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Muslim Brotherhood (MB), a transnational Islamist organization launched a boycott campaign against India in September last year to dent its image and discredit its prominent figures, all in name of human rights, a media report said.

This anti-India campaign, launched in collusion with domestic elements, tried to replace the non-violence image of India with a "radical narrative".

The campaign is initiated with the larger aim to create a conflict space in the conflict industry, using the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction, Movement model.

Certain anti-India narratives that have been built in the last few years are building blocks for this conflict industry, which runs into billions of dollars, according to reports.

Backed by Turkey and Pakistan, it was a campaign by Muslim Brotherhood through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, to target India via a malicious Kashmir narrative.



The key features of such an industry are that it involves different states and different religions or ethnicities.

Another important feature is that most vocal faces and organizations would generally have nothing to do with the conflict situation, would have no direct experiences, and yet would be the foremost noisemaker.

Experts and fact-checkers say Kashmir is not new to the conflict industry.

Previous reports have revealed how scores of fund-raisers are being run in the name of Kashmir by random 'activists' and 'NGOs' and 'humanitarian relief' organizations.

Several of these organizations do not have the basic capabilities to carry out any actual work. (ANI)

