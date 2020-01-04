Muslim leaders visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, condemn mob vandalism of holy place

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 4 (ANI): A delegation of Muslim leaders visited the Nankana Sahib on Saturday to interact with the members of the Sikh community and condemned yesterday's mob attack on the holy Sikh shrine.

Pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla (in the purple turban in the picture) was also seen with the delegation.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the gurdwara's panthi.

India has strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at the Sikh shrine and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

The gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

