Muslims across Nepal mark Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): Celebrations marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr are underway in Nepal.

Nepal's President, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, extended her wishes to the Muslim community on the festival.

She wished for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health for all members of the Muslim community. Bhandari further expressed confidence that the festival would help build a prosperous and developed society by maintaining national solidarity, harmony and goodwill amongst people of all communities. The President also noted that Nepal's Constitution aims at protecting and promoting all religions and cultures in the country.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also wished the community, hailing the occasion as a further consolidation of the feeling of harmony and national unity in the country.

Oli also said that the festival imparts the message of peace and fraternity. He stated that the preamble of Nepal's constitution recognises multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-cultural and geographical diversity in the country.

The Nepalese Prime Minister said that the main statute of the land ensures every Nepali citizen's right to participate with enthusiasm and vigour, in religious and cultural festivals of one's choice. He further noted that the Muslim Commission has been working as per the constitutional provision to organise and ensure religious freedom and rights of the Muslims in the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr, Arabic for "the feast of the breaking of the fast," is when Muslims return to regular eating cycles after undergoing vigorous fasting of one month.

On this day, members of the community typically enjoy a small breakfast ahead of morning prayers and then visit friends and relatives where a lavish feast is served. Gifts are also exchanged to mark the festivities of the day.

Devotees of the Islamic faith celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by reciting Namaz, offering prayers at the mosque. (ANI)

