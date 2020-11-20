Muslims in Nepal hold anti-China protest to condemn Uyghur genocide

Birgunj [Nepal], November 20 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulema-e-Nepal organised a protest rally in Birgunj town of Nepal to condemn the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province of China.

The protest held on Thursday was led by Maulana Ali Asgar Madani Qasmi, chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Nepal.

The demonstrators carried placards condemning the atrocities against the minority Muslim community in China. They also sent a memorandum to the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu.

The memorandum condemned the human rights violations in Xinjiang, where the Muslims are denied to practice their religion freely.



For the last six years, millions of East Turkistan people, mostly of Muslim faith, have been held in concentration camps, prisons and slave labour camps.

According to survivors' accounts, they are being tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilised and executed.

The government-in-exile is advocating for official recognition from the world's governments and parliaments.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)

