Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

My friend Bibi, your wishes have touched all Indians: PM Modi to Israeli PM Netanyahu

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's greetings to Indians on Independence Day highlighting the "genuine friendship" between the two countries drew an equally warm and cordial response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted on Thursday saying that his wishes have touched all Indians.
"My friend Bibi, as always, your wishes have touched all Indians. May India and Israel become even closer friends in the years to come. @netanyahu," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a video posted on twitter, Nethanyahu had described the relations between India and Israel as one of genuine friendship. The video included a montage of various meetings between Modi and Netanyahu over the past few years. The tweet accompanied a text in Hindi, wishing the people of India happy Independence Day.
India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. Recently, an election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Modi standing with Netanyahu, was spotted in Israel.
Prime Minister Modi also thanked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering for their Independence Day greetings.
"I thank President Putin for his Independence Day greetings. India has always valued Russia's friendship and I am sure ties between our nations will further be cemented in the times to come," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Tshering had written an extensive post on Thursday, where he praised Modi as someone who is "humble and natural" in his interactions, adding that the Indian leader has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward. The post accompanies a picture of the Bhutanese PM reading Modi's book "exam warrior".
"Along with his Independence Day greetings, @PMBhutan shared a lovely Facebook post, which I thought I would share with you all, Modi wrote on Twitter in response. "Glad to see him go through Exam Warriors and highlight aspects relating to it," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Responding to Trudeau, Modi hoped that relations between India and Canada would continue to get stronger and "their cooperation increases on multiple sectors." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:30 IST

Nepalese President condoles loss of lives due to floods in India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday condoled the loss of lives and property due to torrential rains and floods in various parts of India in the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:54 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Indian High Commission in UK celebrates Independence Day

London [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom marked the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:36 IST

All 24 Indian crew members aboard seized Iranian ship released

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): All 24 Indian crew members on board the seized Iranian ship 'Grace 1' have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:33 IST

Beijing accuses US of engaging in 'anti-China criminal...

Beijing [China], Aug 15 (ANI): China on Thursday accused the United States of engaging in 'anti-China criminal activities' in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region that has witnessed ten consecutive weeks of anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:58 IST

Activist appeals to global community, UN to support Baloch...

Vancouver [Canada], August 15 (ANI): Naela Quadri, the President of the World Baloch Women's Forum, has urged the United Nations and the International community to support the Baloch people in their struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

Bhutanese PM greets Indians on Independence Day, calls PM Modi...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 15 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, saying that he sees a new chapter of friendship unfolding between the two neighboring countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:41 IST

Namaste! Netanyahu greets PM Modi, Indians on Independence Day

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day describing the relation between the two countries as one of genuine friendship.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:49 IST

Indian High Commission in Pak organises cycling ride to mark 73rd I-Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): On India's 73rd Independence Day, the High Commission in Pakistan organised a cycling ride for 73 kilometers to celebrate the occasion with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:18 IST

Nepal wishes 'peace and prosperity' to India on I-Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:13 IST

Nepal's veteran Journalist Madan Mani Dixit passes away at 96

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's veteran Litterateur and Journalist, Madan Mani Dixit, who once won the prestigious Madan Puraskar Winner of Nepal, passed away here on early Thursday at the age of 96.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:30 IST

UN to hold crucial meet on Hong Kong

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): As protests across Hong Kong against a controversial extradition law enter its third month, the United Nations (UN) has decided to take up the matter in a crucial meeting, sources said.

Read More
iocl