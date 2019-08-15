My friend Bibi, your wishes have touched all Indians: PM Modi to Israeli PM Netanyahu

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's greetings to Indians on Independence Day highlighting the "genuine friendship" between the two countries drew an equally warm and cordial response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted on Thursday saying that his wishes have touched all Indians.

"My friend Bibi, as always, your wishes have touched all Indians. May India and Israel become even closer friends in the years to come. @netanyahu," Modi wrote on Twitter.



In a video posted on twitter, Nethanyahu had described the relations between India and Israel as one of genuine friendship. The video included a montage of various meetings between Modi and Netanyahu over the past few years. The tweet accompanied a text in Hindi, wishing the people of India happy Independence Day.

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. Recently, an election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Modi standing with Netanyahu, was spotted in Israel.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering for their Independence Day greetings.

"I thank President Putin for his Independence Day greetings. India has always valued Russia's friendship and I am sure ties between our nations will further be cemented in the times to come," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Tshering had written an extensive post on Thursday, where he praised Modi as someone who is "humble and natural" in his interactions, adding that the Indian leader has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward. The post accompanies a picture of the Bhutanese PM reading Modi's book "exam warrior".

"Along with his Independence Day greetings, @PMBhutan shared a lovely Facebook post, which I thought I would share with you all, Modi wrote on Twitter in response. "Glad to see him go through Exam Warriors and highlight aspects relating to it," Modi wrote on Twitter.



Responding to Trudeau, Modi hoped that relations between India and Canada would continue to get stronger and "their cooperation increases on multiple sectors." (ANI)

