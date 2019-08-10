Myanmar: 33 killed in landslide in Mon

Mon [Myanmar], Aug 10 (ANI): At least 33 people were killed in a landslide in Myanmar's Mon state, said Fire Services Department said on Saturday.

The landslide took place on Friday and rescue operations are still underway, reported Xinhua.

The mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour at 7 am local time on Friday.

At least 27 houses and five vehicles were swamped by a deluge of mud and rocks.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

