Myanmar: 818 people killed as military crackdown continues

Yangon [Myanmar], May 24 (ANI): As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 818 people have been killed so far, including three people on Sunday, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The AAPP reported that two youths were shot dead by junta forces in Kayah State while bringing food for people who fled from the town. The bodies of the two were reportedly taken away by the military regime.

Furthermore, as many as 4,296 people are currently under detention, out of whom 95 have been sentenced and 1,822 have been issued arrest warrants.

Earlier, more than 13 members of the security forces were killed in a clash between fighters, who are opposed to Myanmar's military junta, and the country's troops in the country's east.



The fighters of the People's Defence Force battled early Sunday with security forces in Muse which is one of the main crossings to China, Asia Nikkei reported citing Myanmar media.

Early this month, Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of army rule, formed a "people's defence force" to protect its supporters from military attacks and violence instigated by the military government.

Meanwhile, the country's election commission is considering dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party over allegations of fraud during last year's election, sparking criticism.

"What shall we do to the NLD party that planned and acted illegally? Should the party be dissolved? It must be considered," said the military-appointed commission chairman Thein Soe at a meeting with political parties in the capital Naypyitaw.

The European Union has issued a statement warning the Myanmar military against the dissolution of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party that won the November elections, as such a decision would be a "blatant disregard" for the will of the people. (ANI)

