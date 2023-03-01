Myanmar ambassador invites Bodoland business fraternity to invest in country

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Iran, and Bhutan Moe Kyaw Aung who attended the first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival in Kokrajhar, Assam appealed to the business fraternity of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam to explore the opportunities in Myanmar.

Explaining the similarities between Myanmar, especially the western part of Myanmar and Northeast India, Moe Kyaw Aung suggested that there is huge scope for growth in the region.

"This whole region is blessed with scenic beauty, rich bio-diversity and rare wildlife, distinct historical and cultural sites and ethnic heritage. With the land of captivating scenery, abundant greenery and exotic verities of flora and fauna, it is a haven for travellers looking for a tranquil environment to get away from the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life. Apart from that, there is huge scope for mountaineering, trekking, adventure sports and golf," Moe Kyaw Aung said.



The Bodoland International Knowledge Festival, organised by Bodoland University with active support from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government, is being attended by scholars, researchers, journalists, experts, diplomats and students from across India and from different countries across the globe.



"If developed and promoted well, this can emerge as the biggest employment generation thing. I believe there is a strong potential for multi-sector cooperation between the two neighbours," he said.

Highlighting the works like Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project and India-Myanmar-Thailand highway projects, he said these will change the look of the region.

"Upon completion of these two projects, these will not only provide strategic links to the Northeast but also be hugely beneficial to the region. This is significant to India and the South East Asian countries. We welcome public and private institutions to explore more in Myanmar in the areas of education, healthcare, digital training, skill and research," Moe Kyaw Aung added.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite the Bodoland businessmen to explore and invest in Myanmar for further development and growth across borders," Moe Kyaw Aung said.

Earlier, the festival was inaugurated on Monday with several dignitaries including Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, Padma Shri awardee philanthropist and diamond exporter Savji Bhai Dholakia, SECMOL founder Sonam Wangchuk, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi among others. (ANI)

