Myanmar confirms 491 COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths in 24 hours

Yangon [Myanmar], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 infections with 16 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health and Sports Ministry, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 133,869 while the death toll increased to 2,942.



A total of 117,081 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The daily virus test positivity rate was recorded at 2.7 percent, remaining below 5 percent since Dec. 18.

Over 2.1 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in the country on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

