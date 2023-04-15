Myanmar: Death toll for Kanbalu massacre surpasses 160

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], April 15 (ANI): The number of casualties from a Myanmar military airstrike on a gathering at Pa Zi Gyi village in Sagaing Region continued to rise and exceeded 160, according to figures compiled by the National Unity Government (NUG) and local sources, Myanmar Now reported.

Just before 8 am on Tuesday, a junta fighter jet dropped two bombs on 200 people who were attending an opening ceremony for the new office of the Kanbalu Township People's Administration Team, operating under the publicly mandated National Unity Government (NUG), which the military council has designated a terrorist organisation. Soon after the initial aerial bombardment, a Mi-35 helicopter opened fire on the area for 10 minutes.

Many bodies found after the attack were crushed, dismembered or burnt beyond recognition. Sources on the ground said it had taken three days to retrieve the dead as the military continued to send aircraft over the area, threatening further strikes, Myanmar Now reported.

According to a spokesperson from Battalion 4 of the Kanbalu District People's Defence Force (PDF), which is also involved in the volunteer efforts, among the victims were 78 men, 22 women, and 23 children, as well as 35 people whose sex and age could not be determined due to the condition of their bodies, Myanmar Now reported.

Volunteers may also locate more bodies as they continue to comb the area, the Kanbalu PDF spokesperson said.

Most of those who are injured are in critical condition, with 17 reportedly undergoing major surgeries at an undisclosed location, including a pregnant woman who had to have her hand amputated.



In a video statement, Nay Phone Latt, spokesperson for the NUG's Prime Minister's Office, said that the death toll stood at 165, but noted that the number may yet increase.

Myanmar army spokesperson Zaw Min Tun later attempted to justify the attack by stating that "terrorist" PDF members were present at the gathering, alleging that they had forced local civilians to participate. He claimed the event was held at a location where the resistance had stored weapons and gunpowder, suggesting that the casualties were not solely caused by the military's actions.

In the wake of the attack, international officials, including those from the US State Department, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, expressed concern and issued condemnations.

On Thursday, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also released a statement denouncing the airstrike.

"All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians," ASEAN's current chair, Indonesia, said. "This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar."

The group pointed out that Russia and China--permanent members of the UN Security Council which have blocked international action against Myanmar's junta--continue to be the military council's primary suppliers of combat aircraft.

The group called for recognition of the NUG, a global arms embargo on the junta, a ban on jet fuel sales, and sanctions imposed on oil and gas and businesses providing supplies including arms to the military. (ANI)

