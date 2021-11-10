Myanmar: Former Kayin state chief minister gets 75 years prison term

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 10 (ANI): Myanmar authorities on Tuesday sentenced a former National League for Democracy (NLD) Chief Minister to 75 years of imprisonment under charges of "corruption".

Nang Khin Htwe Myint, a 67-year old politician, who was the CM of Kayin state was found 'guilty' by the Hpa-an Prison Special Court in Kayin state on five separate charges under the Anti-Corruption Law and handed over a total of 75 years of imprisonment, her defence lawyer Aung Thane told Radio Free Asia.

Nang Khin was also sentenced to two years of imprisonment in August for "state defamation".

Observers say that the harsh punishment is aimed at undermining the NLD leadership.

Along with Nang Khin, one of her former cabinet members, Than Naing has also been sentenced to 90 years in prison on six separate charges under the Anti-Corruption Law, Radio Free Asia reported.



"Both of them [reacted calmly to the sentencing] in line with their strong beliefs. They were already expecting a harsh sentence, so they didn't seem to be in shock," their lawyer was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

The developments came amid the Myanmar Military's crackdown against the democratically elected NLD government, which the junta overthrew in February.

In recent days, the junta has also bombed and destroyed the offices of NLD.

Meanwhile, the Asian country has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of Wednesday, the military has killed at least 1,252 people while arresting 9,979 people in the country. (ANI)

