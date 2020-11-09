Myanmar general elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD leads

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 9 (ANI): As the advance votes are being counted in most towns of Myanmar's Yangon region, the candidates of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) seem to have received the maximum votes in the general elections.

The Myanmar Times quoted NLD vice-chair for Pabedan township U Maung Maung as saying, "The ballots for Pyithu Hluttaw are bring counted at the moment and the NLD has dominated the majority of advance votes. So far, we have received more than 200 votes for the NLD, while other parties have received 20-30 votes."

Daw Yi Yi Mya from the Bahan township campaign team also said, "So far the majority of votes are for U Tun Myint and U Ba Myo Thein from the NLD."

"Nearly all advance votes are for U Nay Phoo Ba Swe of the NLD," The Myanmar Times quoted U Chit Ko, campaign manager for Sanchaung township Pyithu Huttaw candidate U Nay Phoo Hla Swe.



This is the second democratic vote of the southeast Asian country, since the end of five decades of military rule, Al Jazeera reported.

Voting comes amid a resurgence of the COVID-19 cases in Myanmar, which has recorded more than 60,000 infections and 1,390 deaths since mid-August.

The opposition parties have called for an election delay over the coronavirus cases, but the governing NLD and the Union Election Commission insisted on forging ahead.

In South Okkalapa township in eastern Yangon hundreds of voters, wearing masks, face shields and gloves, lined up outside a polling booth at dawn to cast their ballots.

Voters in the area were choosing between the NLD's Thet Naing Soe and prominent democracy activist Ko Ko Gyi, who has criticised the governing party for failing to amend the army-drafted constitution, which gives the military 25 per cent of seats in parliament. (ANI)

