Myanmar hands over 22 northeast insurgents to India

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Myanmar government has handed over 22 proscribed northeast insurgents active in Assam and northeast states to the Indian government, sources said.

They said the entire operation took place under the watch of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Myanmar Government has handed over 22 proscribed northeast insurgents to India. Insurgents were handed over to state police in Manipur and Assam. They belong to groups like NDFB(S), UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL, PLA and KLO. The entire operation took place under the watch of NSA," a source said.

An aircraft carrying them made a stopover in Imphal before heading to Guwahati. The insurgents have been handed over to the local police in the two states.

Last year in February, Myanmarese Army had launched an operation against the Indian insurgent groups who had taken shelter in their territory.

The Indian Army assisted in carrying out these operations by deploying troops along the borders so that the insurgents facing heat from the Burmese Army do not cross over to India.

Last year in June, then Eastern Army Commander and now Army chief Lt Gen M M Naravane had said that the Myanmar Army is continuing its operations on its soil against the Indian insurgent groups active in the northeastern states. (ANI)