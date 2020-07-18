Myanmar issues alert for dengue fever

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 18 (VNA/ANI): Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry has issued an alert for high mortality risk of dengue fever infections.

According to the Ministry's figures, Myanmar reported 2,862 dengue fever infection cases with 20 deaths as of June 27.

Twenty cities across the country saw the highest infection rates with 1,069 cases and 12 deaths.

Regionally, Sagaing region registered the most infection cases of the mosquito-borne disease, followed by Mandalay region and Mon state, respectively.

The Ministry said preventive measures have been carried out against common monsoon diseases, including vector-borne ones since early April.

Myanmar reported 24,345 dengue fever infection cases with at least 100 deaths last year.

Dengue fever is transmitted by the bites of the Aedes mosquito and mostly occurs in the months of rainy season. (VNA/ANI)

