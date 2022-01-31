Myanmar junta extends state of emergency for 6 more months

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 31 (ANI): Myanmar extended the state of emergency in the country for six more months, just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the military coup that toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government.

Citing National Defense and Security Council, Xinhua News Agency reported that Myanmar's junta on Monday formally extended the state of emergency until July 31.

The extension was made for necessary preparations for the multi-party general elections, the announcement said, according to the news agency.



The state of emergency was first declared in February 2021, after the military detained former government leaders, including the state counsellor and the president.

Myanmar's military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is the one who led a coup against an elected civilian government in 2021 and detained Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged election irregularities.

In August last year, Min Aung Hlaing declared himself Prime Minister of a newly formed caretaker government. During an address to the nation on August 1, he repeated a pledge to hold elections by 2023.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests which has derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation.

In a recent update, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said the conflict has intensified over the past month, with increased reports of army raids across Myanmar, especially in the northwest and southeast regions. (ANI)

