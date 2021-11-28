Myanmar junta warns citizens against purchase of bonds issued by democratic forces

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 28 (ANI): Myanmar junta on Friday threatened to arrest people who will 'invest' in bonds offered by the supporters of democratic forces in the country.

This came after the National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of pro-democracy groups in Myanmar informed that it has raised USD 9.5 million in the first 24 hours of its bonds sale, Taiwan News reported.

The Myanmar military has warned that people will be sentenced to long imprisonments for their involvement in what it called 'terrorist financing'.



The NUG says the proceeds from the zero-interest bonds will fund the revolution against the military coup, which ousted the democratically elected government in February, Taiwan News reported.

"Action can be taken under terrorism charges with heavy sentences for those financing the terrorist groups," junta spokesperson told a regular televised news conference

"If you buy the money bonds, it falls under that (provision)," the spokesperson added.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Meanwhile, Myanmar Military has arrested and sentenced at least 7595 people since February 1, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners informed. (ANI)

